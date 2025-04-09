The one-minute clip reveals T-rex gladiators, scheming felines and household appliances "who need better work-life balance", and plenty more as promised by Netflix.

You can watch the trailer below.

The series has been hugely successful since its premiere on Netflix back in 2019, having won 13 Emmy Awards and earned 15 nominations.

It recently received its third nod for best short form animated programme, which it won for its first two seasons.

"I try to get a mix of horror, sci-fi and fantasy," creator Tim Miller told Tudum. "And we work with some really f***ing fantastic writers and artists."

Love, Death + Robots. Netflix

The synopsis for season 4 teases: "Dinosaur gladiators, messianic cats, string-puppet rock stars, it can only be Love, Death + Robots.

"The fourth volume, presented by Tim Miller and David Fincher, sees Jennifer Yuh Nelson return as supervising director for 10 startling shorts showcasing the series's signature, award-winning style of bleeding-edge animation, horror, sci-fi and humour. Buckle up."

There will be 10 original shorts in season 4, and for fans who want to drum up anticipation, the previous three volumes are all ready to watch right now!

Love, Death + Robots will begin streaming on Thursday 15th May on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

