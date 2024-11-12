The long-awaited second season finally premieres on Boxing Day (26th December), with a third and final season confirmed to be near completion for release sometime next year.

But the Squid Game franchise may not end with its original series, with recent rumours suggesting that A-list Hollywood director David Fincher (of Mindhunter, Seven, Fight Club and Gone Girl fame) is working on a US version of the show.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Squid Game creator and director Hwang had an enthusiastic response to the reported development, explaining that his concept was designed to be international in scope.

"From the get go, you know how there's those VIPs that you see in the [first] series? That is to show that these games are being played in different parts of the world," he said (through a translator).

"It's something that I've planted in there, so that the world built within Squid Game can be expanded to different cultures and different parts of the world."

Far from being protective of the concept that he came up with, Hwang expressed excitement to see what other creatives might do with the property, although it's important to note that Fincher's version is yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix.

Hwang Dong-hyuk attends Netflix's FYSEE Showcase for Squid Game season 2. Amy Sussman/WireImage

"To have other creators from different countries take their own versions of Squid Game and be a part of the Squid Game universe, it is a huge honour," added Hwang.

"I feel very grateful and happy as a creator to see that happen. And it's also, to some extent, part of what I initially intended as well. So I'm just very happy to see all of the things that are going on."

Squid Game season 2 sees The Acolyte star Lee Jung-jae return as Gi-hun (aka Player 456), the traumatised winner of the previous run, who is intent on getting revenge by shutting down the twisted enterprise for good.

Squid Game season 2 premieres on Thursday 26th December 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

