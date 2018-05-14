Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio, and Parker Posey star in the Netflix original series, which follows the Robinson family after they crash land on a mysterious planet.

The announcement did not give any further information about when Lost in Space season two will be released, with the message and video only promising "More Danger, Will Robinson".

Netflix has yet to confirm the future of Altered Carbon, its other major new sci-fi release in 2018, despite the series being released almost two months before Lost in Space.

Fans of US series have been waiting nervously to see what the future holds for their favourite show, with major American networks traditionally revealing their renewal or cancellation plans around this time.

Designated Survivor, shown on Netflix in the UK, has been cancelled after two seasons, but comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine was saved from the axe following a huge fan backlash.