Amazon has said the new series will tackle yet more tales from the podcast while also exploring original stories. Despite the change in showrunner, the show will still feature a mix of narration, archive footage and animation.

“Customers loved the first season of Lore for its unique blend of narrative and documentary storytelling, and we’re excited to give them another season of this suspenseful hybrid series,” said Heather Schuster, Amazon’s head of unscripted productions. “Sean brings great experience in the supernatural genre, and we’re excited for him to help us tell even more frightening and visually captivating stories.”

A release date for Lore season two is still to be confirmed, but Amazon said that production on would begin in April this year.