At one point, Bacon had seen it as a low-point in his career, telling The Telegraph: “I broke down and fell to the sidewalk, screaming to my pregnant wife, ‘I can’t believe I’m doing a movie about underground worms!’”

But it found success in the home video market, and Bacon’s perspective changed.

Back in May, he told Radiotimes.com that he was excited about revisiting the role of Valentine McKee, the unlikely hero of the original film: “It is the one part that I’ve done that I really want to play again. What happens to this guy 25 years later? That’s what we’re going to explore.

Nw, Syfy has confirmed that they will be creating a pilot for a possible TV spin-off, and that Bacon will return as star and executive producer.

The new series, written by Andrew Miller, will see McKee battling 'Graboid' worms once again as they return to the ambitiously named Perfection, Nevada 25 years after the initial invasion.

Though there were a series of straight-to-video sequels in the 1990s, this is the first time that Bacon has agreed to reprise his role.