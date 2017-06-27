Kevin Bacon has finally got the Tremors TV series he's been waiting for
Syfy has confirmed that it will be adapting the cult classic for TV, with Bacon set to star and executive produce the new series
27 years after the original, Kevin Bacon’s long-rumoured Tremors reboot is finally happening. The actor, most recently seen in Amazon's I Love Dick, will return to the cult film after receiving a pilot order from the Syfy channel.
The comic horror film, about a small town terrorised by mysterious underground creatures, was a sleeper hit in the 1990s, seeing only moderate success at the box office.
At one point, Bacon had seen it as a low-point in his career, telling The Telegraph: “I broke down and fell to the sidewalk, screaming to my pregnant wife, ‘I can’t believe I’m doing a movie about underground worms!’”
But it found success in the home video market, and Bacon’s perspective changed.
Back in May, he told Radiotimes.com that he was excited about revisiting the role of Valentine McKee, the unlikely hero of the original film: “It is the one part that I’ve done that I really want to play again. What happens to this guy 25 years later? That’s what we’re going to explore.
Nw, Syfy has confirmed that they will be creating a pilot for a possible TV spin-off, and that Bacon will return as star and executive producer.
The new series, written by Andrew Miller, will see McKee battling 'Graboid' worms once again as they return to the ambitiously named Perfection, Nevada 25 years after the initial invasion.
Though there were a series of straight-to-video sequels in the 1990s, this is the first time that Bacon has agreed to reprise his role.