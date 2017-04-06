“I can confirm that it’s true, thanks to the power of time travel I’m back,” Simm said. “It’s always a pleasure to work with this great team of people and I can’t wait for you all to see what The Master gets up to in the next series.”

Steven Moffat, writer and executive producer, added: "Nothing stays secret for long on Doctor Who but you'll have to wait a little bit longer to see exactly what The Master is up to and how he makes his return to face the Doctor.

“It’s been a huge pleasure to have fan favourites John Simm and Michelle Gomez face to face in the same role! It’s not often you get to see a solo personality clash."

More like this

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April at 7:20pm