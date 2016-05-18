“I decided to come down to the shrine, Ianto’s shrine, to see how everything is and to see what all the excitement is about, wondering if the spirit of Ianto still exists," Barrowman said as he stood in front of the wall of messages.

Except, this pilgrimage proved particularly ‘haunting’ – because, as you may or may not be aware, Captain Jack has reunited with the dearly departed Ianto for more Torchwood episodes.

Barrowman and actor Gareth David-Lloyd have been in the studio together recording special audio dramas with producers Big Finish.

More like this

And when Barrowman filmed himself in front of Ianto's shrine, who mysteriously popped up behind him? You guessed it.

Barrowman and David-Lloyd also took a nostalgic trip through Cardiff, reminiscing about "many a long night" spent filming there – and making dirty jokes.

Fans’ dedication to the place and the show is incredible, with trinkets, photos and cards covering a wall next to the water in Cardiff Bay.

Advertisement

The spirit of Ianto will never die – let’s just hope the upcoming episodes are true to that legacy.