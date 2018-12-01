“Was it paper planes or something like that?” Tosin Cole, who plays Ryan in the BBC sci-fi series, told Radio Times as part of a new interview in the latest edition of the magazine.

“Paper planes! No, it was Plane Hitters,” corrected co-star Mandip Gill, who plays fellow Tardis teammate Yaz.

“I thought I was gonna be a pilot or something!”

Now, in the past such codenames have had hidden meanings – Karen Gillan famously auditioned for something called Panic Moon, which unscrambles to reveal the word Companion, while Pearl Mackie’s callsheet for Mean Town was an anagram for Woman Ten (referencing the number of companions in the revived series thus far) – but according to Gill, that wasn’t the case this time.

“I've asked somebody in passing if it was an anagram, and they said 'no actually,'” Gill explained.

“It wasn’t for the first time. Because normally they've given codenames to other series before, and it worked out that it meant something when you unscrambled the words.

“I tried to work it out,” she added, “but I couldn't see ‘number one companion’ hidden in the words, so...”

Still, we’re sure Doctor Who fans won’t give up so easily. Is there in fact a hidden message in Plane Hitters? Is it an anagram, or something else? Or did showrunner Chris Chibnall intentionally just smash two random words together to throw us all off the scent?

If you can work it out, please let us know. Answers on a time-travelling postcard.

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays