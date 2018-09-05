Penguin children's imprint Puffin Books took to Twitter to post an animation of Peter Capaldi's 'Mr Men' Twelfth Doctor (featuring his trademark sunglasses and expressive eyebrows) regenerating into Whittaker's 'Little Miss' Thirteenth Doctor, complete with multiple earrings and colourful socks.

The book, already available to preorder, follows the Doctor as she hunts for the perfect cake for her new friend Yaz's (Mandip Gill) birthday. The story will also feature Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) who, along with the Doctor, are attempting to throw Yaz a surprise party.

Whovians have already taken to social media to give the new book their stamp of approval, branding the Thirteenth Doctor "adorable".

The new series of Doctor Who is expected to air in autumn 2018