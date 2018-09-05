Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Who is being turned into a Little Miss character
Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker will get her own book based on the Roger Hargreaves creations
When Doctor Who producers announced Jodie Whittaker as its first ever female Doctor, little did they know that the casting would lead to another landmark regeneration– that of a Mr Man into a Little Miss.
Penguin Random House has teased its latest instalment of the Doctor Who Mr Men mashup series, featuring Whittaker's Doctor...
Penguin children's imprint Puffin Books took to Twitter to post an animation of Peter Capaldi's 'Mr Men' Twelfth Doctor (featuring his trademark sunglasses and expressive eyebrows) regenerating into Whittaker's 'Little Miss' Thirteenth Doctor, complete with multiple earrings and colourful socks.
The book, already available to preorder, follows the Doctor as she hunts for the perfect cake for her new friend Yaz's (Mandip Gill) birthday. The story will also feature Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) who, along with the Doctor, are attempting to throw Yaz a surprise party.
Whovians have already taken to social media to give the new book their stamp of approval, branding the Thirteenth Doctor "adorable".
The new series of Doctor Who is expected to air in autumn 2018