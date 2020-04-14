The Suicide Squad wrapped filming in late February and is slated for release on 6th August 2021, by which time it is hoped that the current crisis will be under control.

Gunn is currently editing the movie together from home and said that there was "no reason" to think that it would be delayed, as several other major blockbusters have been.

That said, fans shouldn't get their hopes up for any official images or trailers just yet; while production on The Suicide Squad is running smoothly, Gunn went on to say that "a lot of other factors" have slowed.

More like this

It could be that Warner Bros is not looking to start promoting the film yet as cinemas remain closed and attention is squarely focused on the pandemic, especially given that the release date is so far away.

Typically, initial trailers are dropped roughly six months before a movie's scheduled release date, but previous DC films have received official online teasers well before that.

The Suicide Squad co-stars Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi and Taika Waititi, among other big names.

Gunn is also well known for directing the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and will be returning to helm the third instalment.

He told a fan on Twitter that plans for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are "exactly the same" as before coronavirus, although notably the film does not currently have a release date.

Previously, fans had speculated that it could be released in 2022, but this remains unconfirmed at the time of writing.

Advertisement

Marvel Studios recently altered its Phase Four schedule to account for the coronavirus pandemic and announced a release date for Captain Marvel 2.