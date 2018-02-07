The official synopsis suggests she "is beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormentor Kilgrave" in the first series' finale. That's David Tennant's Kilgrave, the rapist with a penchant for purple who haunted her first time around. He was last seen with a broken neck so quite how he reappears remains a mystery.

But the first trailer for the new episodes is doing its best to tease his return as Jessica roots around in her past and tries to get to the bottom of what made her who she is.

But it's the final scene that's of the most interest. Do those hands, shrouded in purple light, belong to Kilgrave? And if so, in what way is he continuing to plague Jessica?