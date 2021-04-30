Intergalactic stars hint at potential second season: “There’s so much to offer”

Sky’s upcoming sci-fi adventure Intergalactic has only just launched, but the cast are already wondering what could happen in a second series should it be green-lit. And, by the sounds of it, there won’t be a shortage of storylines to explore.

The upcoming space opera follows Ash Harper, an up-and-coming pilot with the Commonworld whose promising career is cut short when she is falsely accused of a crime and thrown in space jail. There, she meets a ragtag team of female convicts and embarks on a daring journey through space.

Cast members Parminder Nagra, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Oliver Coopersmith, Thomas Turgoose and Imogen Daines all joined RadioTimes.com for an exclusive Intergalactic Q&A, where they opened up about the series’ potential ahead of its first eight episodes.

“Yeah, I’d love a second series. I’m trying to build a house at the moment so I’d really love a second series,” Coopersmith joked.

He added: “Character-wise, I think there’s so much to offer. Where we finish, there’s still so much to find out about these characters and where they’re going and the stories they’ve got to tell. So there’s definitely scope for more, and you know, the universe is infinite so we could go wherever we want with it. With all these planets and going across the galaxy so it’s exciting and I would love to do a second one just to hang out with these guys.”

Daines also explained that the series was originally meant to consist of 10 episodes, rather than eight, but COVID halted production, meaning the storylines had to be altered to accommodate the change. “I just really want to finish kind of the character arc that we all had in our heads right at the top of the show, just because it’s really satisfying to be able to like, see that through and chart it.”

Daines plays one of the inmates Ash embarks on her intergalactic adventure with.

She continued: “I’m really excited to know what they’ve got planned if it goes. I think just seeing where this group goes next now that they have developed a degree of trust in one another, a degree of loyalty. I think all of their powers together, all of their courage and determination and literal superpowers put together they could sort of take over the universe. So I’m very excited to see what happens next.”

“Not if the Commonworld has anything to do with it,” added Nagra. The Bend It Like Beckham star plays Ash’s mother, and a Marshall in the government that rules the galaxy.

This IS the news you're looking for

Co-star Sharon Duncan-Brewster, who plays leader of the ragtag bunch Tula, said she would “love for it to go again, I think there’s plenty to scope. I’m intrigued to see the other layers of each character.

“I do want to know what happens just tomorrow in it, let alone within another however many light years or whatever we’re able to travel by that point and whoever we meet along the way as well ’cause there are so many interesting types of characters that could jump onboard at any point or kidnap us. That’s an idea, eh? There’s loads of scope in it.”

“I mean, towards the end of episode seven, I think particularly, towards six, seven and eight,” added Turgoose, who plays a chronically bored prison guard and Tula’s unlikely love interest, “there’s a great sort of opening for Drew and Tula, I think things are really really getting juicy there.”

The stellar Intergalactic cast also includes Line of Duty‘s Craig Parkinson and Poldark‘s Eleanor Tomlinson.

Intergalactic lands on Sky and NOW on Friday 30th April.