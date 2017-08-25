It turns out there's a logical explanation – revealed by none other than the intrepid young time-traveller who built the fabulous replica himself.

"Just saw a post that someone had made about my box and thought I might as well just say hello", Brentardis wrote.

"It is currently living on the balcony on the front of the house, (you've probably already seen the picture) but this picture is from when we took it down to the town event square to show if off after finishing its construction."

More like this

How did he manage to get it on to that balcony, then?

"By negotiating with it".

Advertisement

Brilliant.