A Radio Times Peter Capaldi cover has been nominated to win the PPA award for magazine cover of the year... and YOU can vote for it to win!
Good news! Radio Times has been nominated for the Professional Publishers Association's prestigious Cover of the Year award, and you can help us (and Doctor Who) win.
The cover of note is for our exclusive August 2014 interview with Peter Capaldi, shortly before he made his debut as the Twelfth Doctor in series eight of Doctor Who. A special collectors issue, it also included a range of exciting, exclusive features accessed through the Blippar app.
Here's where you come in: the award is decided by the public. You can show your support for your favourite cover EVERY DAY until voting closes on June 5th.
The PPA awards celebrate talent in magazine media. Its winners will be unveiled Grosvenor House Hotel in London on the evening of Thursday 9th July.
