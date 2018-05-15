In Alden Ehrenreich, though, LucasFilm may have found their man – at least according to Ford himself, who met with the younger actor to give him some tips on the part before shooting and and has now surprised his successor with a drop-by during one of Ehrenreich’s Solo interviews for Entertainment Tonight.

“Get out of my chair – get out of my life!” Ford deadpanned to a delighted Ehrenreich, before the pair hugged it out under eye of Solo director Ron Howard.

“I was just in the neighbourhood," Ford explained. “I know they’re having an old-timers’ convention downstairs, and I came to check out this reverse mortgage…”

As the video concludes, both men are still unsure who should be sitting in the interview chair – and our hopes for an Old/Young Han flashback movie just doubled.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is released in UK cinemas on the 25th May