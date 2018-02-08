Entertainment Weekly reports that film producer Kathleen Kennedy sent Ford the script which he gave a thumbs up to.

"I think being who Harrison is, there is no way he would step into the middle of this and start trying to dictate," Kennedy says.

Ford and Ehrenreich also went for lunch together in January 2017, with Kennedy saying that when she phoned Ford afterwards he described the 28-year-old actor as a "really good kid".

Meanwhile she also revealed that Ehrenreich was given "invaluable" insight into the iconic character.

"What [Ford] did so beautifully for Alden was he talked a lot about what he remembered when he first read Star Wars, and what George had done with Han. Who the character was and the conversations he had for so many years with George about how that character developed," explained Kennedy.

"He gave Alden that kind of insight which was invaluable. There were several times in the course of making the movie where Alden would actually recount some of the things that Harrison had pointed out. I think that was really, really helpful to him."

Solo: A Star Wars story will be released in UK cinemas on 25th May