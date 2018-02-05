As many fans watching the trailer had already suspected, Waller-Bridge is playing a droid using motion capture, and can be seen in the footage flying the Millennium Falcon with Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian, standing in the middle of an explosion and aiding Emilia Clarke’s Qi’Ra (her name and its unusual spelling has also been confirmed, thanks LucasFilm!).

Emilia Clarke is Qi’Ra and Phoebe Waller-Bridge is L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story (Lucasfilm)

Her character is called L3-37, and while we don’t hear her speak in the trailer we’re sure she’ll bring the same droll humour we’ve come to expect from the likes of fellow mechanical heroes BB-8, C-3PO and K-2SO. Fingers crossed we’ll see more of her in future teasers.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be released in UK cinemas on 25th May