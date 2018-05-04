The former Doctor Who star described his devilish character as "great" to play, and also praised his co-star. "I enjoyed playing almost every scene with Michael Sheen," Tennant said in an interview with Collider. He’s someone I’ve known for years. We never really acted together, but I knew him and I knew his work, and I knew that it was going to be fun, and indeed it was. He’s great to bounce off."

"There were so many things that were just going to be fun to get involved with," Tennant added. "Just to be a part of this story that people love so much and that means so much to people – this novel has such a following – it can be intimidating because you don’t want to break it, disappoint people, or let people down, but it felt like the team was robust enough to make it something worth doing."

The actor also described Gaiman, who co-wrote the original 1990 novel with Pratchett, as a "fantastic" and "hugely creative" showrunner.

"He’s lived with this novel for so many years," Tennant said. "It was such a formative experience for him, as a writer, writing with Terry Pratchett. And with Terry Pratchett no longer being with us, Neil has become the caretaker for the memory of Terry."

Pratchett died in 2015 of Alzheimers. The following year Gaiman revealed that he’d had a posthumous request from his co-author to adapt Good Omens for the small screen.

"[Gaiman] was genuinely interested in the collaborative art of making it from a novel into something else," Tennant said. "The whole thing was a wonderful experience."

Tennant also explained that he understood why some fans are particularly passionate about shows, from Doctor Who to Jessica Jones to Good Omens, having been a huge fans himself of Aaron Sorkin's The West Wing.

The series has been touted for a possible revival recently, and when asked whether he'd ever like to be involved, Tennant was pretty clear: "I would crawl over broken glass, yes!"

Good Omens is set to be released on Amazon Prime in 2019 followed by a broadcast on BBC2