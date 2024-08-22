Lundberg will be playing the villainous Jexabel Glyce, the richest woman in the universe who has a terrible scheme to rebuild the Earth the way she wants it to be.

Lundberg said: "Working with Georgia is a pleasure – before we've played versions of ourselves in Staged, whereas here we get to play these very heightened characters, and be enemies!

"Jexabel is a mysterious force of nature, very temperamental, and she is the richest being in the universe. She is trying to create a superhuman kind of civilisation, and she doesn't care who goes down along the way. She is ruthless."

Cover artwork for Jenny: Saving Time Big Finish

Meanwhile, Tennant added: "It's very exciting working with Anna again, as a baddie to my goodie this time. And it's nice to have someone that you know very well is not really like that – she's much nicer in real life. Mostly."

Also joining the duo in the audio drama will be returning star Sean Biggerstaff as Noah, who has appeared in previous Jenny audio dramas, as well as Stuart Milligan, returning as alien con artist Garundel.

Simon Fisher-Becker will also be back as Dorium Maldovar, the character who was first introduced in season 5 TV episode The Pandorica Opens.

Synopses for each of the four new Jenny adventures as part of Saving Time have also now been unveiled, with the first being called Florence O'Connor and the Sandwich of Doom.

The instalment has been written by John Dorney, and the synopsis says: "Jenny has solved her immediate problem of being hunted by the cyborg COLT-5000 bounty hunter once known as Geraldine.

"Jenny’s new problem is that she is being hunted by a cyborg COLT-5000 once known as her best friend, Noah. The timelines are in chaos. There is only one way to fix things. And it involves cheese and pickle…"

The next instalment is called A Beginner's Guide to Monsters (and How to Slay Them) and has been written by Rochana Patel.

The synopsis for that story says: "Escaping the 20th century, Jenny and Noah arrive in a medieval monastery under siege – from monsters lifted from the very pages of the Bestiary the monks are working to create. How can they possibly defeat creatures of myth and legend? With griffins, manticores, and unicorns on the loose, Jenny needs to learn fast…"

The synopsis for the third story, which is written by Adrian Poynton and called Genesis of the Humans, says: "After another manipulation by Dorium Maldovar, Jenny and Noah find themselves on a job for the conniving conman and his partner in crime, the equally slippery Garundel.

"This time, Jenny and Noah must venture inside a genetic treasure: one which holds the key to the future – and the past – of the human race. His name is Theo."

The fourth and final story, written by Lizzie Hopley and called Reboot, will finally see Jenny and Noah face their new nemesis, Jexabel Glyce.

The synopsis says: "With Noah a prisoner, Jenny is trapped on an Earth owned by the Glyce brand, where everyone is encouraged to raise virtual children instead of the real thing. Jenny faces her greatest challenge yet: saving the universe, while taking care of her Glyce-Kidz!"

Jenny – The Doctor’s Daughter: Saving Time will be released in October and is available to pre-order now.

Doctor Who will return on Saturday 11th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

