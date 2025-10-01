Marie has been looking for Annabeth from the very start of the series. The pair hadn't seen each other since they were children, when they were separated after Marie accidentally killed their parents when her powers developed.

Earlier this season, Marie discovered Annabeth had been raised by Pam, their parents' friend, but she still was unable to find her.

Finally, in this week's episode, Marie found out that Cipher was holding Annabeth captive in Elmira, where she herself had previously been held, and where she, Jordan and Emma went to rescue Cate.

Their mission failed, and they were all themselves captured. However, in the final moments of the episode they managed to escape, and Marie rushed to find Annabeth.

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau and Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher in Gen V. Prime Video

Devastatingly, she found she was too late – Annabeth was lying dead, in a pool of her own blood.

However, after all of Cipher's training and words of guidance throughout the season, Marie found herself doing something she never previously would have thought possible. She manipulated Annabeth's blood back into her body and brought her back to life, seemingly almost killing the others in the room in the process.

Of course, next week we're sure Marie and Annabeth will have plenty to catch up on, but for now we're left wondering – with literal power over life and death, does this make Marie one of, if not the most powerful supe there is?

Whatever the case, this is all leading up to an almighty showdown with Cipher, who himself has been revealed as immensely powerful.

Annabeth is being played by Keeya King, taking over from Maria Nash who played the character as a child in season 1 flashbacks.

