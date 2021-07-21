Doctor Who’s Freema Agyeman to lead new Martha Jones spin-off from Big Finish

Martha Jones is set to step back into the TARDIS more than a decade after she left Doctor Who, Big Finish has confirmed.

Actress Freema Agyeman, who has gone on to star in the likes of Sense8 and New Amsterdam since her time as a companion, will reprise the role for three Doctor Who audio adventures.

Agyeman’s audio adventures are set between the 2007 TV episodes The Sound of Drums and The Last of the Time Lords and will explore the year Martha spent travelling the Earth.

The Year of Martha Jones will be comprised of three stories: The Last Diner (by James Goss), Silver Medal (by Tim Foley), and Deceived (by Matt Fitton).

Martha first partnered with David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor in 2007. Though she stopped travelling with him after he couldn’t reciprocate her romantic feelings, she went on to have a number of adventures with UNIT and Torchwood.

Producer David Richardson said: “I love Martha Jones and I love tales of an apocalyptic Earth, so when we secured Freema for this box set I was immediately drawn to the idea of Martha’s year on an Earth subjugated by the Master. The Doctor has lost! The Jones family in peril! Toclafane sweeping the skies, and a mission to travel the world, sharing tales of a Time Lord who defeats the monsters. There was so much dramatic potential in this story world and our writers have had a lot of fun with that.”

Agyeman added: “We really didn’t know what Martha was going through during that year on Earth – we see her embark on it, and we see the conclusion of it, but it’s so interesting to really see her as an ordinary person, trying to do extraordinary things. She has incredible independence and strength so I think she can rely on that, but it’s been great to see how she does ebb and flow throughout that journey.”

Martha’s mum Francine Jones, played by Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh, will also be returning for the audio adventures, which are set to be released in December 2021.

The Year of Martha Jones can be pre-ordered now via the Big Finish website as a collector’s edition CD box set (£19.99) or digital download (£16.99).

