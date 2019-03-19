Outlaw King's Florence Pugh is lined up to play a rival assassin opposite Scarlett Johansson in Marvel's Black Widow.

The 20-year-old British actress, who stars as WWE superstar Paige in Fighting with My Family and is cast as Amy March in Greta Gerwig's upcoming adaptation of Little Women, will reportedly play the "moral opposite" to Johansson's Black Widow, according to to The Hollywood Reporter.

The details of Pugh's character are currently under wraps, but she's previously shown off her spy skills in BBC1's adaptation of John le Carre's novel The Little Drummer Girl, in which her character went undercover.

The Little Drummer Girl at the Acropolis
The Little Drummer Girl (BBC Pictures)

Black Widow will mark the first standalone film for Johansson's character Natasha Romonova, aka 'Black Widow', a Russian assassin and spy who defected and later became part of S.H.I.E.L.D. She first appeared in Iron Man 2 before becoming a core member of the Avengers.

The project, directed by Cate Shortland (Lore) and written by Jac Schaeffer, will begin filming in London this June.

