The details of Pugh's character are currently under wraps, but she's previously shown off her spy skills in BBC1's adaptation of John le Carre's novel The Little Drummer Girl, in which her character went undercover.

The Little Drummer Girl (BBC Pictures)

Black Widow will mark the first standalone film for Johansson's character Natasha Romonova, aka 'Black Widow', a Russian assassin and spy who defected and later became part of S.H.I.E.L.D. She first appeared in Iron Man 2 before becoming a core member of the Avengers.

The project, directed by Cate Shortland (Lore) and written by Jac Schaeffer, will begin filming in London this June.