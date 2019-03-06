"You’re going to love it," the trailer for Hereditary director Ari Aster's latest horror movie offering Midsommar tells us – but in an eerie 90 seconds punctuated by bells and exhaled breaths, an unsettling tale emerges around an occult Swedish festival that descends into madness and bloodshed.

The Little Drummer Girl actress Florence Pugh stars as Dani, who visits a friend's hometown in Sweden alongside her boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor). The setting is sun-drenched and idyllic, but the trailer is filled with foreboding and strange images...