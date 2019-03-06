Florence Pugh stars in creepy first trailer for Midsommar – from the director of horror hit Hereditary
"Let the festivities begin"
"You’re going to love it," the trailer for Hereditary director Ari Aster's latest horror movie offering Midsommar tells us – but in an eerie 90 seconds punctuated by bells and exhaled breaths, an unsettling tale emerges around an occult Swedish festival that descends into madness and bloodshed.
The Little Drummer Girl actress Florence Pugh stars as Dani, who visits a friend's hometown in Sweden alongside her boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor). The setting is sun-drenched and idyllic, but the trailer is filled with foreboding and strange images...
- Matt Smith in talks to join Edgar Wright's psychological horror movie Last Night in Soho
- The best horror movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts
We also see glimpses of The Good Place star William Jackson Harper, as well as Bandersnatch's Will Poulter, as events take a turn for the creepy.
Last year, Aster shocked audiences with his 2018 horror movie Hereditary which left film fans seriously unsettled. Will Midsommar have the same effect?
Midsommar will be released in summer 2019