The former Harry Potter star recently took over the role of Meg March from Emma Stone after the Maniac actress dropped out due to "promotional obligations".

Watson joins up with Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh on the film, which is directed by Gerwig.

Watson took to Twitter on Thursday to share a pic of herself with her new castmates and director, along with a quote from the novel.

"'I could never love anyone as I love my sisters' - Louisa May Alcott, Little Women," she wrote.

Looks like a lot of fun – here's hoping that translates onto the screen when the film is released next year. Expectations will be high due to the novel's beloved fanbase. It's the second Little Women adaptation in as many years, after the BBC's miniseries which aired last Christmas.