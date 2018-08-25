The film will offer another re-telling of Louise May-Alcott’s tale of the March sisters, who are growing up in Civil War-era America. Maya Hawke took the lead in the BBC’s 2017 adaptation of the classic story.

Stone is reportedly unable to commit to the project because of “promotional obligations” for her awards season contender The Favourite. The film sees Stone going head to head with Rachel Weisz to win the favour of Radio Times TV 100 list-topper Olivia Colman’s Queen Anne.

It’s not yet clear which March sister Stone was due to play, but it’s understood that Watson will take over the role intended for the actress. Saoirse Ronan and Little Drummer Girl star Florence Pugh are already in negotiations to star in the film, alongside Meryl Streep, Laura Dern and Timothee Chalamet.