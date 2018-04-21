The Favourite is a period drama set in the early 18th century which also stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, and the plot description is about as bonkers as you'd expect from the Greek filmmaker who brought us surrealist indie flicks such as Killing of a Sacred Deer and Dogtooth.

"Early 18th century. England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving," the description reads. "A frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne’s ill health and mercurial temper.

It continues: "When a new servant Abigail (Emma Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. Sarah takes Abigail under her wing and Abigail sees a chance at a return to her aristocratic roots. As the politics of war become quite time consuming for Sarah, Abigail steps into the breach to fill in as the Queen’s companion. Their burgeoning friendship gives her a chance to fulfill her ambitions and she will not let woman, man, politics or rabbit stand in her way."

Like we said, odd.

Colman is set to begin production on The Crown series 3 in July, after replacing Claire Foy in the role of Queen Elizabeth II. In March, it was confirmed that Tobias Menzies will join her as Prince Phillip.

The Favourite will be released in the USA on 23rd November 2018 - no official UK release date has been set.