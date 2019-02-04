Menzies will team up with his Night Manager co-star Olivia Colman, who was cast as Queen Elizabeth II last year. She takes over the role from Claire Foy.

The actor, who will next be seen starring alongside The Crown's Jared Harris in The Terror, is no stranger to British TV screens.

Tobias Menzies and Jared Harris (Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Menzies played Brutus in BBC historical epic Rome, Edmure Tully in Game of Thrones, and also popped up in Black Mirror and Catastrophe. He'll also be back on our screens in the not too distant future, taking on the role of the Duke of Cornwall in King Lear alongside Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson.

The Crown seasons one and two are available to stream on Netflix

This article was originally published in March 2018