Asked on ITV’s Lorraine whether she had turned down La La Land, Watson explained: “With a movie like Beauty and The Beast it’s like three months prep, it’s like three or four months shooting, it’s in the UK. I had to be there to do that and as I was saying before it’s like you can’t half-arse a project like this, you know, you’re in or you’re out.

“And I was like, I’ve kinda got to be all in and so this was really where my heart was and I knew I had to fully commit and make sure that I did this.”

And her Belle Bootcamp was more intense than you’d think. “I’ve never ridden a horse before and so I was like, ok,” said Watson. “This is what I mean about the prep – I was riding three or four times a week, singing four times a week, dancing three or four times a week. I was manic, I was so hectic but I loved it.”

More like this

The worst part? The singing, which made Watson VERY nervous: “Oh my god I can’t even tell you how nerve-wracking it was, there were a few moments when I had a real crisis of confidence.”

However, the anxiety soon ebbed away: “Once I got into it I just loved it. I want to do a musical every day for the rest of my life. There is so much joy in it and like the music is just… I don’t know about you but when I hear that song Beauty and The Beast I just melt.”

That we do, Emma. In fact, that gives us a perfect excuse to watch the new version of that song again…

Advertisement

Beauty and the Beast is out in UK cinemas on Friday 17 March 2017