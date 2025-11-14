Fallout fans believe they've spotted a very familiar face/voice in the epic new trailer for Fallout season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

If these viewers are correct, they've successfully identified an actor from Fallout season 2 who is yet to be announced – who has been known to Fallout game fans since all the way back in 1997 (when the first game in the iconic RPG series came out).

"Well, then," says the mysterious voice, at one minute and 10 seconds into the new trailer, who appears to be speaking to Walton Goggins's The Ghoul.

The unseen speaker adds, ominously: "You're going to need friends. There's a war coming..."

The voice sounds like it has been put through a filter of some kind, but fans in the comments have wasted no time in guessing who it could be that's joining Ella Purnell in the cast.

So, who could that mysterious voice belong to? Fans have been discussing the possibility that it could be none other than Hellboy movie star Ron Perlman, who has lent his voice to the Fallout video games since their very inception.

As a fan called NerdPixelz noted in the YouTube comments under the official trailer, "Dude!...don't toy with me, is that Ron Perlman playing a super mutant?!?! Definitely sounds like him (even with the voice modifier)"

One fan swiftly replied: "That'd be awesome!"

"I would cry in a good way," another fan added.

"It does sound like him! It would be full Circle for him," came yet another response.

Ron Perlman as CIA Chief Frank Napier in The Capture season 2. Laurence Cendrowicz/BBC/Heyday Films/NBC Universal

Fallout fans will need no reminding that Perlman provided scene-setting narration for Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 76 and Fallout Tactics, as well as having character roles in Fallout 4 (where he played a newsreader) and the original Fallout (where he played Butch Harris).

To bring Perlman into the Fallout TV adaptation would be a great piece of fan service, so we're strongly hoping that this rumour is true!

And is he really playing a Super Mutant? Or could he be another Ghoul, or a human character? Or could he be reprising one of his previous roles? Only time will tell, but we look forward to finding out.

Fallout season 2 will arrive on 17th December on Prime Video. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.