As far as we know, she is the only member of the cast from the original trilogy – which saw Tommy lee Jones and Will Smith star as government agents specialising in extra-terrestrial activity – to join the new project, which is looking to reboot the franchise for a new generation.

Thompson is the latest of several big names to join the film. It is being executive produced by Steven Spielberg, directed by Fast and the Furious filmmaker F Gary Gray and written by Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. On top of this, Liam Neeson, The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani and Rafe Spall are also set to star.

The plot is currently being kept under wraps, but it looks like Thompson's Agent O is going to play a part in initiating a new batch of alien-fighting agents.

The Men in Black spin-off is due to be released in cinemas on 14th June 2019