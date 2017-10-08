Where was Electric Dreams episode Crazy Diamond filmed?

The whole episode is set on the coast – but various different coastal locations were used to create this sci-fi world.

Director Marc Munden explains: "We trawled the coast right through to the East Anglian coast, Norfolk, right round past Southhampton... But it's an amalgam of all sorts of coasts.

"Obviously there's Beachy Head in there as well, and there's Kimmeridge, and the creek is somewhere in Essex as well. So it's an amalgam of different things.

More like this

"The idea was to try and unite it in this weird, rather perfect world where these beautiful, transient housing estates are built, which are falling off the cliff by the year."

Kimmeridge is a beautiful bay on the Isle of Purbeck in Dorset, an area rich in fossils and a World Heritage Site. And Beachy Head is a chalk headland in East Sussex – in fact it's the highest chalk sea cliff in Britain.

A view across Kimmeridge Bay (Getty)

So why is Crazy Diamond set on the coast? It all comes back to the sci-fi author's original short story, Sales Pitch, which had been completely reimagined by screenwriter Tony Grisoni.

In the original, Ed Morris doesn't dream of sailing off to sea in his yacht. Instead, he is a commuter who shuttles between Ganymede and Earth in his spaceship, imagining a better life in the unchartered territory of Proxima. Both are equally impossible dreams – and that's the thinking behind the setting for Crazy Diamond.

"There's very, very little of Philip K Dick's story left in this piece, but the one thing about it is, the idea that everyone in this world which is bombarded by commerce, and in which you're provided for in a very complete way, wants to escape," Munden says.

"That's the one thing that remains from the main story. And that's about looking overseas, it's about looking into the ocean. In the original story it's about looking out into space, but this is now Ed sailing out on his boat."

Advertisement

Electric Dreams continues on Sunday 15th October on Channel 4 at 9pm