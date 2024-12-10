With a rebellion starting, Valya plays into the circulation of the whispers that Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel) killed Pruwet Richese (Charlie Hodson-Prior) and seeks to elevate House Harkonnen.

But all of that is overshadowed by the final scenes, which see a new side to Sister Theodosia (Jade Anouka). Here's everything that happened in

Dune: Prophecy episode 4 ending explained: How can Sister Theodosia shapeshift?

Sister Theodosia appears to be a Face Dancer, a type of shape-shifter that Frank Herbert introduced in the Dune novels. Rather than being born with their power, they were bioengineered that way by the Bene Tleilax.

While Theodosia tells Valya earlier on in the episode that she will never use her powers again, even citing it as a condition to her joining the Sisterhood, she steps back from this at the end of the episode, shape-shifting into Valya's dead brother Griffin.

Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

This helps her to understand the sacrifices that Valya has made for the Sisterhood, and she vows to do the same.

So, with Theodosia presumably able to shape-shift into anyone she or Valya likes, things are looking very dangerous for the rest of the Imperium.

What happened to the Harkonnens?

When she arrives home, Valya gets a rather frosty reception from her family after she stepped away from them all those years ago, particularly when she says that the Sisterhood wants to elevate House Harkonnen, offering her services as a Truthsayer and promising her nephew Harrow a seat on the High Council.

Theodosia informs Valya of a rebel plot against the Emperor, but Valya tells her to let them go ahead, seeing it as an opportunity to let everyone see her save the Emperor's life. She advises caution when taking on Desmond Hart, however, saying they need to give themselves time to understand his weaknesses (as she knows he was involved in Mother Kasha's death).

Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

But what she does do is use the Sisterhood to play the rumour about Pruwet Richese's death, planting doubts in all of the different Houses about the Emperor and encouraging them to launch a formal inquiry.

While it's a very risky and treasonous act, the Sisters argue that one House would be eager to take the risk – Harkonnen. But to do that, House Harkonnen would need a spot on the High Council.

Cue the appointment of Harrow Harkonnen to the High Council – on the condition that he will be the one to launch the inquiry and accuse the Emperor.

What happened to Desmond Hart?

Earlier on in the episode, Desmond admitted to Princess Ynez (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina) that he killed Pruwet. Ynez confronts her father and says the family will not be united as long as Desmond remains at his side.

Desmond warns the Emperor that he shouldn't let the rumours about him go unanswered, warning that they could jeopardise his position. The Emperor tells him to hold off – however, that doesn't stop Desmond.

Empress Natalya (Jodhi May) reveals that she was the one to spread the rumours (the truth!) about Desmond killing Pruwet, and conspires with Desmond to force the Emperor into taking action and ensuring the continuation of his power.

Desmond takes that order to heart and tells the Emperor's armies to show the rebels that he is "in no giving mood".

Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

Ynez finds Keiran Atreides (Chris Mason), who's part of the rebellion and asks how she can help. She tells her brother that they need to tell the High Council what Desmond has done – so, betraying their father.

At the High Council, Baron Harkonnen prepares to speak against the Emperor – but his own daughter Ynez beats him to it. Desmond calls the Council to order, bringing the rebels before them, revealing their plot and killing them (as well as the members of the Noble Houses that spoke out against the Emperor) like he did Pruwet, burning then from the inside out.

Valya notices that the efforts have caused Desmond's back to bleed through his clothing and collects some of it, saying they must send it to Tula to find out who he is and where he came from.

Is Sister Lila alive?

Yes, Lila has returned from the dead – with Tula using forbidden Thinking Machine technology and Spice to revive her as she believes she's the key to the reckoning.

The episode begins with all of the acolytes suffering from terrible dreams, most prominently Sister Emeline, whose dream leads to her placing a knife at her throat before she's woken up by her fellow sister. It's a terrifying prospect – that their fear is able to control them so intensely, and that's something that's explored throughout the episode.

Emeline tells Tula about her dreams, and asks her about Mother Dorotea's death.

We know from episode 1 that, in her younger years, Valya killed Dorotea as she saw her as a threat, but Tula of course lies to Emeline, saying she took her own life.

Tula takes charge of the acolytes' dreams, telling them to delve into a deep state and draw what they saw. She loses control of them, ass they draw terrifying visions and end up finally drawing what appears to be a pair of eyes in the darkness. Tula struggles to regain control of them and they leave convinced that the reckoning has arrived.

Previously speaking about that scene to RadioTimes.com, Tula actress Williams revealed that she had heavy input in that scene, wanting to avoid harmful depictions of feminine hysteria.

Tula and Avila realise that the acolytes had been drawing Shai-Hulud (the sandworms). Tula also says she didn't awaken them – the fear did, and that whatever the acolytes drew is a sign of the terror to come. However, she urges Avila to keep it secret – after all, it what killed Mother Kasha is rooted in fear, then fear shouldn't be what they're spreading.

Chloe Lea as Sister Lila in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

As Tula pleads with Lila (Chloe Lea) to wake up, she's has a vision of being confronted by Sister Emeline, who discovered that she murdered Dorotea and the Atreides. She says she'll speak the truth to the whole of the Imperium – but of course, in the vision, Tula kills her.

As she comes out of the vision, we see that Lila has been revived, with her eyes turned blue as a result of the spice. She finds Mother Superior Racquella's genetic indexing computer technology, which is of course banned, and asks where she is.

As for what will happen next, only time will tell.

Dune: Prophecy continues on Sky and NOW weekly.

