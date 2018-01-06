"Russell and I went through a phase of trying to work out Doctor Who titles with rude acronyms, to wind up people on internet message boards,” Moffat told host Christel Dee in the interview.

"I thought up, 'A River Song Ending' – he said, 'What's a river song?!' and I said, 'Oh, I'll just call somebody River Song... and she'd better die. That way we've got the acronym'.

"[But] we didn't use the title. 'ARSE' – we can't do that."

OK, our minds are officially blown. One of the most significant characters in recent Doctor Who was secretly named after someone’s bum, and now we’re looking at her whole storyline – including the whole “she’s also Melody Pond” twist, which must have been thought up after the fact – in a whole new light.

Fingers crossed Moffat keeps these truth bombs coming in the months to come – we have a LOT of time to kill before the series returns, and juicy gossip like this might just keep us going.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Autumn