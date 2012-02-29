"It’s been going in 2013 for 50 years and it will continue way after me and so much of it is about change, and also you have to celebrate that and it’s about reinvention. And how wonderful that someone invented a concept where a show can change so much."

But what of Smith’s own future on Doctor Who? "It’s a thrill playing the part. We have a whole season to make and a Christmas special as well, so I won’t be leaving anytime soon. We’ll get this season out the way and see where I’m at. I take it season by season and I take the job day by day because there’s no other way you can do it.”

Next year sees the show’s 50th anniversary - this week, reports surfaced that Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch was in line to play arch-enemy the Master.

“I know Ben and I’ve not heard anything about it,” admitted Smith in an unbroadcast section of the interview. “But he’s a wonderful actor and a mate. I think he’s a bit busy being a Star Trek villain, and he’s Sherlock Holmes of course, so he’s a busy man.”

As well as filming this latest series of Doctor Who, Smith is also set to attend the official Doctor Who convention in March at the Millennium Centre in Cardiff. "It’s going to be exciting," Smith said. "It’s really important as the fans are so passionate, so it’s a nice day out. Their detail is actually more detailed that my detail! The fans have very clear opinions.

"I drove past a line of fans and I wound the window down and waved, and there was a little guy dressed as me in the tweed and bow tie. It’s bizarre, but they’re not dressed as me, they’re dressed as the Doctor. He’s the one they like, I’m just his vessel."