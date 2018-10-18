However, Gill isn’t completely sure why Americans are so confused considering the other British talent to grace their screens.

Speaking to Stylist, Gill said: “We were made aware that could be an issue from the beginning, but how I justified it was like, ‘You’ve got Scary Spice in the States, and she’s way more Northern than we are. So if you can understand her, which you completely do ‘cause she gets that X Factor job again and again, you can definitely understand us!’”

Of course, this isn’t the first time the cast’s accents have been a talking point. A US chat show struggled to subtitle Whittaker during a recent TV appearance, captioning her pronunciation of Huddersfield as “HOODEZFIELD”.

And to Gill, this proved once and for all that Whittaker is more northern.

But it sounds as if both actors get more northern while filming together, judging by what Whittaker told RadioTimes.com on the red carpet for the new series.

“When I sit with Mandip at lunchtime I get all ‘yack yack yack’," she said. "We just get broader and broader throughout the day."

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sunday