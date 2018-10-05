A still from the episode, shared by Twitter user @dotski_w, reveals the closed caption interpretation of Whittaker's hometown of Huddersfield to be "Hoodezfield" – which sent Britons on the social media site into fits of laughter.

It should be noted that the Stephen Colbert show is pre-recorded, so this was not a live transcription...

"They spelt Huddersfield how Yorkshire people pronounce Huddersfield I WISH I COULD BREATHE" user @roseclrdbrochu responded, echoing the sentiments of Britons everywhere.

@ClausVistesen added: "The Z is a nice touch. Bold, but nice".

Whittaker was on the late night chat show to talk about her upcoming Doctor Who debut, among other things. Check out the interview below.

Doctor Who returns on Sunday 7 October