“Mandip is in make-up for hours. Absolutely hours,” Whittaker joked during a Doctor Who behind-the-scenes video when it visited the make-up department.

“She looks horrific in the morning.

Swishing her hair, Whittaker added: “Unlike me – I’m in here for about 2 minutes.”

Whittaker and Gill later unite in the video to pull strange faces and pretend to have a conversation behind presenter/series runner Lauren Pate, before scolding her and sending her off to get them drinks.

Frankly, if their characters have half as much fun in the main series as the actors did in real life, this could be one of the jolliest years Doctor Who has had in a while...

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays