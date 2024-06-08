Russell, who played Ian Chesterton in the first two seasons of Doctor Who, died on 3rd June.

He made his Doctor Who debut alongside William Hartnell (the First Doctor), Carole Ann Ford (Susan Foreman) and Jacqueline Hill (Barbara Wright) in the first ever story, An Unearthly Child.

While Russell left the show in 1965, he would go on to reprise his role an incredible 57 years later in Jodie Whittaker's final episode, The Power of the Doctor, as part of the "companion support group".

His return earned him a world record for the longest gap between TV appearances.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com shortly afterwards, at the age of 97, he spoke of how he relished being driven to Cardiff, "dashing about, then going into the room and enjoying pleasurable conversations with the others".

William Russell as Ian Chesterton in Doctor Who. BBC

As for the future of Doctor Who? He said: "I think it will grow."

Tributes have poured in for Russell following his death. His co-star Ford told RadioTimes.com: "Russ was such a dear, lovely man, an outstanding actor who was dedicated to his craft, but with a wonderful sense of humour and a permanent twinkle in his eye.

"He was always looking out for me when I played Susan - I wanted to leap over things, fight the villains and do more action, and he got so worried that I would get hurt! I cherished working with him, and the many reunions we had over the years.

"Russ had such a rich and full life - television, films, theatre, the lot - and quite rightly received such warmth and affection from everyone who knew him. He will be missed."

William Russell as Ian Chesterton in Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor. BBC

Current Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies also wrote on Instagram: "What a sad loss, William played the Doctor’s very first companion, Ian Chesterton, back in 1963.

"A schoolteacher, trapped on the TARDIS by a wily old Doctor, unable to get home, whisked off to the Stone Age, Skaro, the Crusades, planet of the Zarbi... Wonderful!

"A fine, nimble, witty, heartfelt actor who absolutely sold the truth of those early years. Before that, he’d been Sir Lancelot on the BBC; it’s often undersold what a star booking he was for Doctor Who. He later went on to marry Rita Fairclough as Ted Sullivan on Coronation Street.

"In the photo, I bumped into him on a train in 2018! I was star-struck! He spoke with so much pride and joy about his son, Alfred Enoch, who I’d seen in King Lear at the Royal Exchange. Absolutely lovely man. A fine, long life. Well done, sir, well played."