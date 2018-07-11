Among the Doctor’s foes getting a Yuletide outing will be the Ood, the Cybermen and (of course), the Daleks, and the book is described in an official release as “perfect for sharing as the wintry nights start drawing in.”

Take a first look at the creepy cover here, then read the official summary below.

Playing on the well-known countdown style of the Twelve Days of Christmas, each self-contained story focuses on a different nemesis in new and imaginative ways, from dark plots to daring heists to the tragedy lurking behind every Cyber-mask.

Perfect for sharing as the wintry nights start drawing in, Twelve Angels Weeping promises to frighten and delight both old and new fans of The Doctor.

“Doctor Who was the show that made me want to be a writer, inspiring and terrifying me in equal measure,” Rudden said of the new project.

“To be handed the most exciting and twisted pantheon of monsters in fiction is an honour and a challenge, and I'm so excited to share my vision of these villains with fans and new readers alike.”

Twelve Angels Weeping will be published on 11th October in hardback, and will cost £12.99 – so there'll be plenty of time if you fancy picking it up for your monster-loving, Doctor Who-obsessed friends and family (as long as they’re over 9 years old – it’s a bit scary) this festive season.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn