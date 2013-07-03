“But they’re great, so dedicated," he went on. "I remember we were filming a night scene in Penarth. We were there all night and the fans were there until 5am just to get an autograph from Matt. And he did it too, he’s good with the fans.”

Speaking to Wales Online about his job, the Welsh born crew member shared a little bit about how he picks the locations for the iconic show's episodes: "I have a huge database of pictures on my laptop, from parks and woods, to residential houses, just so many of them. And you use that as your library. So you look at a Doctor Who script when you get sent it, and think to yourself ‘I’ve got that location’, ‘I know a great place for this scene’."

Most of Doctor Who is filmed in Wales, where the series' studio is also located. "We’re bang in the middle of a city, but within 10 minutes you have beautiful countryside or coastline. It’s such a versatile place to film," said Roberts. “It’s such an easy city to work in, the authorities here make it easy to work. We have the full support of the police and the council, which helps a great deal."

"Some scripts, though, you need to do a lot of leg work," revealed Roberts. "The Doctor Who Christmas special in 2011, we had to find a wood or a forest, and it took us so long to find the right woods for that episode.”

The next series of Doctor Who is expected to start filming in the autumn.

