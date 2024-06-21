Now, those episodes are getting another chance in the spotlight, serving as the perfect prologue to this week's season 14 finale, ominously titled Empire of Death.

The version of Pyramids of Mars shown in Tales of the TARDIS has an introduction and conclusion featuring current stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson as the Doctor and Ruby Sunday, respectively.

These brand new interactions tease the incredibly high stakes of this weekend's episode.

"All this time, I thought he was dead – but he was just waiting," says the Doctor, referencing Sutekh's alternate moniker of The One Who Waits, which was used to tease his arrival earlier in the latest run.

Ruby replies: "You fought him. You defeated him. You’ve got to know something we can use against him."

The Doctor grimly responds: "That Sutekh was the size of a man – he’s now evolved into a titan. How do I fight that?"

Sutekh in Doctor Who's The Legend of Ruby Sunday. BBC

But he then acknowledges that, if he doesn't step up, it will mean "the end of the universe".

Now, with season 15 already in the can, we can probably assume that worst case scenario will be avoided, but it will be fascinating to see where this action-packed final chapter leaves our heroes.

Of particular interest is Ruby herself, whose origins have been a key mystery underpinning this season, with fans hoping we'll finally get a glimpse at the cloaked individual who left her outside a church that fateful Christmas Eve.

Doctor Who season 14 concludes on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 22nd June 2024.

