It’s currently unknown what role Capaldi is playing, and whether he’ll be a member of the team, an outside villain they have to face off with or (possibly more likely) a government suit aligned with Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, tasked with keeping the gang of unruly supervillains in check.

Whoever he is, though, he might look a little different to what we’re all used to. In recent appearances Capaldi has shocked Whovians by sporting a new shaved-head, with his trademark wild-haired Doctor ‘do all cut away – and while we can’t be sure it’s related to the movie (he has had the haircut for a while) it seems likely that he’ll have the same look in The Suicide Squad if filming begins soon.

Advertisement

The Suicide Squad will be released in August 2021