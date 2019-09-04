Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi joins The Suicide Squad
The former Twelfth Doctor is teaming up with director James Gunn for the superhero sequel/reboot
The journey from Doctor Who to superhero stardom is a well-trod route, with former Doctors and companions including David Tennant, Karen Gillan, Matt Smith and Arthur Darvill cropping up in TV series and films like Jessica Jones, Morbius, Legends of Tomorrow and Guardians of the Galaxy since leaving the Tardis behind – and now, former Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi looks set to follow in their footsteps.
You see, according to Variety Capaldi has boarded the upcoming Suicide Squad reboot/sequel currently being prepped by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, joining the likes of Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jay Courtenay and Idris Elba in the upcoming villains-turned-reluctant-government-agents story.
It’s currently unknown what role Capaldi is playing, and whether he’ll be a member of the team, an outside villain they have to face off with or (possibly more likely) a government suit aligned with Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, tasked with keeping the gang of unruly supervillains in check.
Whoever he is, though, he might look a little different to what we’re all used to. In recent appearances Capaldi has shocked Whovians by sporting a new shaved-head, with his trademark wild-haired Doctor ‘do all cut away – and while we can’t be sure it’s related to the movie (he has had the haircut for a while) it seems likely that he’ll have the same look in The Suicide Squad if filming begins soon.
The Suicide Squad will be released in August 2021