Despite it’s humble origins as a fan-funded venture, the original audio drama boasts a star-studded cast with the two former Doctors joined by big-name British actors including Philip Glenister, Tamsin Greig and Jenny Agutter, as well as former EastEnders and Sherlock star Lauren Crace, and Paul Darrow, best known for another classic sci-fi series, Blake’s 7.

The Minister of Chance was created by Dan Freeman and based on characters from 2001 Doctor Who BBC audio drama serial Death Comes to Time, which he produced and directed.

The eponymous Minister was played by Stephen Fry in the original series, with Julian Wadham taking over for Freeman's spin-off.

McGann plays the slithery Ambassador Durian of the magic-worshipping people of Sezuan, while McCoy is their hapless leader The Witch Prime.

In a land where science is outlawed, Crace is feral barmaid Kitty, whose life changes one night when she follows a cloaked stranger through a doorway to another world...

Rewards for pledging money to the movie project range from a mention in the film’s credits for a £10 donation to one of the main characters’ original costumes for those willing to shell out £2,500 or more.

The production will go ahead if the target of £100,000 is reached by 8pm on Friday 31st October.

Watch a teaser trailer for The Minister of Chance...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AN5McoDJPUU

Listen to the opening episode of The Minister of Chance audio drama below...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7KwmrKQXlQ

