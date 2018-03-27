This collection of short stories by well-known authors is an update of a project originally completed for Doctor Who’s 50th anniversary in 2013, where writers like Eoin Colfer, Neil Gaiman and Malorie Blackman were tasked with creating adventures for every incarnation of the Doctor from William Hartnell right up to then-Doctor Matt Smith.

A couple of years later, the project was updated with a Twelfth story for Peter Capaldi’s Doctor, and now according to Penguin’s website Doctor Thirteen is also being added to the roster ahead of her debut.

A paperback cover from the Doctor Who anthology (Penguin)

Described as “a new version of this much-loved anthology, with a brand-new story featuring the brand-new Thirteenth Doctor,” the collection will be released on 6th September, though as of yet it’s unclear who will be writing Whittaker’s debut story.

Read the description of the anthology below.

Twelve wonderful tales of adventure, science, magic, monsters and time travel - featuring all twelve Doctors - are waiting for you in this very special Doctor Who book. And now they're joined by a very exciting, and very exclusive, new tale that will star the Thirteenth Doctor, as she battles to save the universe with her three close and trusted friends.

Other authors in the anthology include Michael Scott, Marcus Sedgwick, Philip Reeve, Patrick Ness (who created Doctor Who spin-off Class), Richelle Mead, Alex Scarrow, Charlie Higson, Derek Landy and Holly Black. We can hardly wait to see who’ll be joining their ranks for the new story.

Doctor Who: Thirteen Doctors 13 Stories will be released on 6th September