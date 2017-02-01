Doctor Who series 10 will feature "a new kind of Ice Warrior"
Peter Capaldi's Time Lord will come up against the classic monsters in one of his final episodes
Mark Gatiss has promised a "new twist" on the villainous Ice Warriors when they return for series 10.
The Martian monsters, who were first introduced in 1967, are making a comeback to face Peter Capaldi's Doctor Who in one of his final appearances.
Gatiss has penned a new episode set on Mars, to air tenth in the series run.
The writer is clearly a big fan of the Ice Warriors, who he previously reintroduced in the 2013 episode Cold War. That was the first time they'd been seen in decades, having been a Doctor Who staple back in the 60s and 70s.
Attention Whoniverse!@Markgatiss has news regarding ssssssome old friends…#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/t2RDXavxyC
— Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) January 31, 2017
Revealing the news of the new adventure in a teaser clip on Twitter, Gatiss said "I'm bringing back the Ice Warriors again, one of my favourite monsters... It's a thrill a minute. A sort of Bank Holiday Monday feel, the kind of Jules Verne, Edgar Rice Burroughs story of derring-do, which I've always loved.
"But it has a new twist. There is a new Ice Warrior in it, a new kind of Ice Warrior."
That's very exciting newssssssss.
Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on 15th April