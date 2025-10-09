A video on the official Doctor Who social media accounts has confirmed: "It's happening" – although a release date has not yet been announced.

Fans are delighted with the news, with one responding: "It’s about time!!" and another adding: "We’re finally getting Bill’s Theme after 8 years". One more summed up everyone's feelings by saying: "At long last! HALLELUJAH!!"

Gold previously explained that releasing the soundtracks has turned into quite the job, saying at a previous BFI Doctor Who event: "What began as a task to achieve has become a slightly more complicated task to achieve, because of the mountainous amount of music there is to deal with now, which is probably my fault."

He continued: "The plan is to get it all out, in one big music dump. It's coming. It is coming."

The season 10 soundtrack isn't the only thing Doctor Who fans have been waiting for, though, with news still yet to come on whether Disney is set to recommission more seasons of the show.

However, it's been confirmed that Doctor Who will continue on the BBC "with or without" Disney's involvement – so fans can rest easy on that front.

The latest season ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, with Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor regenerating into returning star Billie Piper. As for the how and why – only time will tell!

