Segun Akinola – who replaced Gold from 2018-22 – also saw his music released on CD and in digital formats.

There is still no official word, though, on a release for Gold's series 10 score – or, indeed, news on a release for any of his more recent scores, with Gold having returned to Doctor Who in 2023 to provide the music for the 60th anniversary specials and two subsequent seasons aired in 2024 and 2025.

That might be about to change, however, with Gold teasing that a future release "is coming" at a recent event held at the BFI Southbank, in partnership with the Doctor Who Appreciation Society.

Murray Gold in his home recording studio, London 2024. Photographed by Patrick Mulkern.

"It's mounting up," he said of the unreleased music from series 10 (2017), the 60th specials and seasons 1 and 2 (2023-2025).

"So, what began as a task to achieve has become a slightly more complicated task to achieve, because of the mountainous amount of music there is to deal with now, which is probably my fault."

He continued: "The plan is to get it all out, in one big music dump. It's coming. It is coming."

Doctor Who's recent season wrapped up its latest run on Saturday 31st May, with Ncuti Gatwa departing his role as the Fifteenth Doctor, as the character underwent his latest regeneration.

