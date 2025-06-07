Doctor Who composer Murray Gold says new soundtrack release "is coming"
The last official release of Gold's music was in 2018.
It's the news that fans of Murray Gold's magical Doctor Who scores have been waiting for – and it sounds now as though a release of his newest music from the BBC sci-fi series is close to becoming a reality.
Gold served as composer on Doctor Who for series 1-10 between 2005 and 2017, with nine of the 10 receiving an official soundtrack release.
Segun Akinola – who replaced Gold from 2018-22 – also saw his music released on CD and in digital formats.
There is still no official word, though, on a release for Gold's series 10 score – or, indeed, news on a release for any of his more recent scores, with Gold having returned to Doctor Who in 2023 to provide the music for the 60th anniversary specials and two subsequent seasons aired in 2024 and 2025.
That might be about to change, however, with Gold teasing that a future release "is coming" at a recent event held at the BFI Southbank, in partnership with the Doctor Who Appreciation Society.
"It's mounting up," he said of the unreleased music from series 10 (2017), the 60th specials and seasons 1 and 2 (2023-2025).
"So, what began as a task to achieve has become a slightly more complicated task to achieve, because of the mountainous amount of music there is to deal with now, which is probably my fault."
He continued: "The plan is to get it all out, in one big music dump. It's coming. It is coming."
Doctor Who's recent season wrapped up its latest run on Saturday 31st May, with Ncuti Gatwa departing his role as the Fifteenth Doctor, as the character underwent his latest regeneration.
Read more:
- Doctor Who 'to return to BBC regardless of Disney involvement'
- Doctor Who marks 20 years since revival with special Unleashed episode featuring past stars
Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and Disney+ outside of the UK.
Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Morgan Jeffery is the Digital Editor for Radio Times, overseeing all editorial output across digital platforms. He was previously TV Editor at Digital Spy and has featured as a TV expert on BBC Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 Live and Sky Atlantic.