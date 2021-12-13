Russell T Davies and Steven Moffat have discussed “fantastic” plans for Doctor Who’s future

Screenwriter Steven Moffat has discussed Russell T Davies’ shock return to Doctor Who, teasing big things in the next era of the long-running sci-fi drama.

Davies resurrected the dormant property back in 2005, passing the baton to Moffat five years later, who subsequently left it in the hands of Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall.

Following a decline in viewership during the recently concluded Flux, it is hoped that Davies involvement will take the show back to the giddy heights it achieved during his first tenure – but Moffat admits the development took him by surprise.

“I had no idea Russell was going to do that,” Moffat told Oxford Union. “He told me the night before, he sent me an email and I read it. I was just coming home from a restaurant and I thought: ‘Is that real? I’ll see if that email is still there in the morning.’

“Then I phoned him up and said, ‘Have you read [behind-the-scenes Doctor Who book] The Writer’s Tale? Have you read it? Because I think you should’,” continued Moffat. “He said, ‘I want to do it again, I’m excited, I’m thrilled.'”

The Sherlock co-creator went on to say that he has insider information on Davies’ plans for the next phase of Doctor Who, teasing that the returning showrunner’s ideas are “so fantastic”.

Praising his friend and collaborator, Moffat said: “He’s the single best writer in television drama and he wants to do Doctor Who again – great news for Doctor Who.”

When quizzed on who could take over from the outgoing Jodie Whittaker, the screenwriter refused to throw his support behind any one actor, saying that he hopes to be surprised by whoever Davies settles on.

“I’ve given up on fantasy Doctor Who casting – I did it twice for real! The only difference being an ex-showrunner makes to my fandom, as it were, is that I don’t play at it. I’ve done that. So I’m just fascinated to know who’s cast.”

The full hour-long conversation about Steven Moffat’s career can be found below, courtesy of Oxford Union’s official YouTube channel.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.