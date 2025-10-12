“At the moment I’m in a ‘pull’ phase. It’s weird because the show is probably as dead as we’ve ever known it.”

He continued: “After 1989, we had, for years, a current Doctor. Now, everything that is ever going to be produced in Doctor Who terms is going to feel retrogressive. At least with the New Adventures and then the BBC Books, you thought, ‘It’s the current Doctor – McCoy or McGann.’

“No one’s going to start writing Doctor Who books with a Billie Piper Doctor, because no one knows what that means. In a funny way, the closing moments of ‘The Reality War’ seem to put a full stop on things. We didn’t have that before.”

Shearman is best known for penning the 2005 Doctor Who episode Dalek, which starred Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper.

Fans are still waiting on a fateful decision about the series, its future, and when it will return to screens with new episodes. But it seems Shearman was part of the camp of people who weren't a fan of the most recent finale's decision to include Billie Piper and allude to her being the next Doctor.

The Season 15 finale saw Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor regenerate into Piper, who previously played Ninth and Tenth Doctor companion Rose. The move was a bold one and has only continued to spark intrigue among fans and former stars alike, with Sixth Doctor star Colin Baker saying of the prospect of Piper being the next Doctor: "I don't have a clue, but I suspect it's a load of old malarky."

Last September, showrunner Russell T Davies said that a "decision" regarding the show's future will come "after the transmission of Season 2," adding that "that's what we're expecting, that's what we've always been heading towards."

However, with one not yet being made, it has led to plenty of speculation about what the future holds for Doctor Who. Nevertheless, the BBC said in a statement: "As we have previously stated, the decision on Season 3 will be made after Season 2 airs, and any other claims are just pure speculation.

"The deal with Disney Plus was for 26 episodes – and we still have an entire spin-off, The War Between the Land and the Sea, to air."

Of course, the anticipated Doctor Who spin-off will be arriving next year and is set to focus on UNIT as they cope with a global disaster without the Doctor's help.

The BBC's official synopsis reads: "When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT step into action as the land and sea wage war."

