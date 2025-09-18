The BBC has yet to reveal how long the run will continue, and whether the channel will be showing all of Smith's first season as the Doctor – or perhaps even beyond that.

Fans are currently waiting to return to the Whoniverse for The War Between the Land and the Sea, a brand-new spin-off which is set to air next year.

Matt Smith in Doctor Who's The Eleventh Hour. BBC

It is expected that it is after that show airs that we will finally get news on the BBC's co-production deal with Disney for the show – however, the broadcaster has made clear that Doctor Who will continue, regardless of Disney's involvement.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival last month, Kate Phillips, chief content officer at the BBC, said: "Any Whovians out there, rest assured – Doctor Who is going nowhere.

"Disney has been a great partnership and it continues with The War Between the Land and the Sea next year but, going forward, with or without Disney, Doctor Who will still be on the BBC."

The most recent episode of Doctor Who, The Reality War, saw Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor regenerate into Billie Piper – although whether Piper is actually playing the Doctor or not remains to be seen.

Recently, Gatwa revealed that he "had to wrestle" with himself as to whether he continued in the role, saying that he "fell in love with that show" and that he will miss it, but that he was "ready to move on".

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Add Doctor Who to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.